- Calories per serving 195
- Fat per serving 0.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 10mg
Apple Sangria
The longer you let this sangria sit, the more these fruity flavors have a chance to meld with one another, making for a bolder, tastier drink.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Place apples in a large chilled glass pitcher. Add juices, Calvados (if using), water or seltzer, and wine; stir. Cover and refrigerate for 2-4 hours. Remove from fridge. Fill 6 glasses halfway with ice cubes; add 1 1/4 cups sangria with fruit.