- Calories per serving 291
- Fat per serving 9.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 35g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 99mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 236mg
- Calcium per serving 19mg
Pork Loin With Apple-Cranberry Chutney
Fruit and pork make the perfect pair in this savory dish. Cranberries are a great source of vitamin C, and the fresh type have more than double the hunger-busting fiber as dried, sweetened versions.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Season pork with salt and pepper. Add pork to skillet, turning to brown on all sides, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet (reserve skillet); roast 45-55 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer registers 155°. Remove from oven; transfer pork to a plate.
Meanwhile, add bacon to skillet; cook over medium heat until bacon begins to crisp and fat has been released, about 3-4 minutes. Add leek and cook, stirring, until tender (about 8 minutes). Add apples, cranberries, honey, rosemary, lemon juice, and water. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, for 30 minutes or until apples and cranberries partially break down and sauce thickens. Discard rosemary. Slice and serve pork with chutney and green beans or broccoli.