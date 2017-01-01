Pork Loin With Apple-Cranberry Chutney

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Season pork with salt and pepper. Add pork to skillet, turning to brown on all sides, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet (reserve skillet); roast 45-55 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer registers 155°. Remove from oven; transfer pork to a plate.

Step 3

Meanwhile, add bacon to skillet; cook over medium heat until bacon begins to crisp and fat has been released, about 3-4 minutes. Add leek and cook, stirring, until tender (about 8 minutes). Add apples, cranberries, honey, rosemary, lemon juice, and water. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, for 30 minutes or until apples and cranberries partially break down and sauce thickens. Discard rosemary. Slice and serve pork with chutney and green beans or broccoli.