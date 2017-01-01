Roast Beef With Balsamic Glazed Carrots

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
50 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 4 ounces meat and 3/4 cup balsamic carrots)
Melissa Roberts
March 2016

Season the roast and then start cooking at a high temp; you’ll be rewarded with a wonderful crust. A tangy balsamic glaze adds a punch of flavor to vitamin-packed carrots.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1 (2 1/2-pound) bottom-round beef rump roast, trimmed of visible fat
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 1 1/2 pounds (12 medium) carrots, halved lengthwise then halved crosswise
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons chopped flat leaf parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 375
  • Fat per serving 20.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 38g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 120mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 344mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Position oven racks in upper and lower thirds of oven and preheat to 500°.

Step 2

Pat roast dry and sprinkle all over with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

Step 3

Place in roasting pan, fat side up. Insert leave-in thermometer into the center of meat. Cook in lower third of oven for 20 minutes.

Step 4

Toss carrots with oil, water, cumin, and remaining salt and pepper. Arrange in an even layer in a large baking dish.

Step 5

After beef has roasted 20 minutes, turn oven down to 325° and place carrots in upper third of oven. Roast carrots until tender and continue roasting beef until thermometer registers 125° (35-40 minutes). Transfer roast to a cutting board; let stand, uncovered, 10-15 minutes. (Make sure internal temp rises to 130° for medium-rare.)

Step 6

Remove carrots from oven and sprinkle with balsamic, shaking pan to distribute vinegar. Thinly slice meat across the grain. Sprinkle parsley over carrots, and serve alongside beef.

