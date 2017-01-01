- Calories per serving 370
- Fat per serving 6.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 65g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 109mg
- Calcium per serving 36mg
Simple Tomato Sauce With Pasta
Want a creamier sauce? After cooking this basic recipe, remove the pan from heat, and stir in 1/3 cup of low-fat sour cream. Serve over hot pasta.
How to Make It
If using fresh tomatoes, bring a large pot of water to a boil. With a sharp knife, make an X in the bottom of each tomato. Carefully drop into water and boil 1 minute. Remove with a slotted spoon and when cool enough to handle, peel off skin and remove core. Quarter each tomato, transfer to a large bowl, and using an immersion blender, blend tomatoes into a chunky purée. If using canned, empty tomatoes into a large bowl and briefly pulse.
Add oil, garlic, and crushed red pepper together in a 3-quart heavy pot. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until garlic is pale golden, about 2 minutes. Add tomato purée, basil, sugar, and salt and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until thickened and reduced to about 2 1/2 cups (40 minutes for canned and 50 minutes to 1 hour for fresh).
While sauce is simmering, cook pasta according to directions until al dente. Drain and toss with sauce.
Transfer pasta to 6 bowls. Garnish with basil and cheese, if desired.