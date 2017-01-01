Simple Tomato Sauce With Pasta

Step 1

If using fresh tomatoes, bring a large pot of water to a boil. With a sharp knife, make an X in the bottom of each tomato. Carefully drop into water and boil 1 minute. Remove with a slotted spoon and when cool enough to handle, peel off skin and remove core. Quarter each tomato, transfer to a large bowl, and using an immersion blender, blend tomatoes into a chunky purée. If using canned, empty tomatoes into a large bowl and briefly pulse.