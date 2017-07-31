- Calories per serving 145
- Fat per serving 3.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 201mg
- Calcium per serving 109mg
Angel Food Cake Pops
You can find lollipop sticks at craft stores and at Wilton.com.
Dark chocolate boasts heart-healthy flavonols. Just a small square a day has been shown to reduce blood pressure, so enjoy!
How to Make It
In a small bowl, combine cream cheese and powdered sugar; stir with a whisk.
With clean hands, break up the angel food cake into large pieces (about 6 cups total). Place in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until fine crumbs form; transfer crumbs to a large bowl.
Add the cream cheese mixture and blend until a dough forms. Shape into 1-inch balls and insert lollipop sticks. Transfer to a large plate and refrigerate for 20 minutes.
Place the dark chocolate and white chocolate chips into separate microwave-safe bowls. Heat one bowl at a time for 30 seconds. Remove and stir until chips are melted and smooth (you may need to microwave for another 20 seconds). Immediately remove pops from the refrigerator and dip into either chocolate bowl; sprinkle with desired toppings. Serve immediately.