- Calories per serving 128
- Fat per serving 4.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 17mg
Chocolate Sauce
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Sweetening this rich sauce with brown sugar, agave syrup, and vanilla extract cuts back on empty calories and also adds an antioxidant punch.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 4 ingredients (through coffee granules) in a food processor. Process until finely ground (about 1 minute).
Step 2
In a small saucepan, stir water and agave syrup together; bring just to a boil over medium-high heat. With the food processor running, add the syrup mixture, then vanilla. Continue processing until sauce is smooth, scraping down sides as needed. Transfer to a container and refrigerate until chilled (at least 2 hours). Stir before serving over fruit, ice cream, or banana bread.