Chocolate Sauce

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours
Yield
Makes 7 servings (serving size: 1/4 cup sauce)
Rori Trovato
March 2016

Sweetening this rich sauce with brown sugar, agave syrup, and vanilla extract cuts back on empty calories and also adds an antioxidant punch.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped into small pieces
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/4 cup dark brown sugar, packed
  • 1 teaspoon instant coffee granules
  • 1 cup hot water
  • 1/4 cup agave syrup
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 128
  • Fat per serving 4.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 17mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 4 ingredients (through coffee granules) in a food processor. Process until finely ground (about 1 minute).

Step 2

In a small saucepan, stir water and agave syrup together; bring just to a boil over medium-high heat. With the food processor running, add the syrup mixture, then vanilla. Continue processing until sauce is smooth, scraping down sides as needed. Transfer to a container and refrigerate until chilled (at least 2 hours). Stir before serving over fruit, ice cream, or banana bread.

