- Calories per serving 126
- Fat per serving 8.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 90mg
- Calcium per serving 11mg
Chocolate-Salted Caramel Tart
Tickle your taste buds with this decadent sweet-and-salty combo. The phyllo-dough shell can be made a day ahead and stored in an airtight container.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
On a clean cutting board, place one piece of phyllo dough and spray generously with cooking spray. Add another layer of the phyllo and repeat; finish all four sheets. Trim the layered phyllo dough into a square approximately 13x13 inches.
Roll or fold up the sides of the square to form a 9-inch circle with a 1/4-inch folded lip. Place the shell onto the prepared baking sheet. Prick the bottom of the tart all over with a fork.
Bake phyllo until golden brown (about 15 minutes); remove and allow to cool. (Tart shell can be made a day ahead and stored in an airtight container.)
Cook sugar in a small, heavy dry saucepan over medium-high heat, undisturbed, until it begins to melt (2-3 minutes). Continue to cook another 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sugar is melted into a deep golden caramel.
Remove from heat and carefully pour in cream (mixture will steam and bubble). Once bubbles begin to subside, return pan to moderate heat and cook, stirring constantly, until caramel is dissolved; remove from heat and add chocolate and salt; stir until chocolate is melted. Cool slightly before pouring mixture onto crust; sprinkle with extra sea salt flakes, if desired. Chill until filling sets (up to 30 minutes). Slice into 10 wedges and serve.