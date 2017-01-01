Coleslaw Raita With Mint

Photo: Jonny Valiant; Stylist: Alistair Turnball/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Aarti Sequeira
March 2016

Mint and honey add unique flavors to this coleslaw and toasted walnuts a crunchy nuttiness. We also love the tangy sweetness from dried cranberries.

This coleslaw trades in fattier spreads for low-fat plain yogurt. At only 156 calories per serving, it’s a side dish you can feel good about.

 

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 2 cups plain low-fat yogurt
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely minced
  • 1/4 cup finely minced mint leaves
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 cup walnut pieces, lightly toasted and finely chopped
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons dried cranberries
  • 4 cups packaged coleslaw mix

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 156
  • Fat per serving 6.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 580mg
  • Calcium per serving 266mg

How to Make It

In a large bowl, combine yogurt, garlic, mint, honey, sea salt, and pepper; mix well with a whisk. Stir in walnut pieces, dried cranberries, and coleslaw mix. Toss until thoroughly combined.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up