Lemon-Tarragon Lobster Roll

Photo: Kana Okada; Stylist: Phillipa Brathwaite
Prep Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 5 servings (serving size: 1 lobster roll)
Mark Bittman
March 2016

To make these delicious lobster rolls even healthier, try replacing normal hot dog buns with whole-wheat or multi-grain bread.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 pound cooked lobster meat
  • 1 1/4 cups mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  • 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice (use more as needed)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 5 hot dog buns
  • 12 romaine lettuce leaves, cut into ribbons

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 306
  • Fat per serving 11.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 156mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 790mg
  • Calcium per serving 184mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a medium bowl, toss the lobster with mayonnaise, lemon zest and juice, fresh tarragon, and black pepper. Taste, and adjust the seasoning, if necessary.

Step 2

Divide the lobster mixture and lettuce evenly among the hot dog buns; serve immediately.

Step 3

Note: Most of the sodium in this meal is from naturally occurring sodium in the lobster.

