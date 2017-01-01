Snow Pea and Radish Salad With Ginger-Lime Vinaigrette

Toss radishes and scallions with 1 tablespoon salt in a strainer, and let sit for 15 minutes; rinse and drain. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil; add snow peas. Cook peas until bright green and just tender (2-3 minutes); drain. Fill a large bowl with ice water; plunge peas into ice water, and drain. Combine lime juice, vegetable oil, and ginger in a salad bowl; mix well using a whisk, and add 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Add radishes, scallions, snow peas, and cilantro to bowl with the vinaigrette; toss to coat the vegetables. Serve with Whole-Wheat-Battered Shrimp.