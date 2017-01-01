Snow Pea and Radish Salad With Ginger-Lime Vinaigrette

Photo: Kana Okada; Stylist: Phillipa Brathwaite
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
2 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 5 shrimp and 1 1/4 cups snow pea salad)
Mark Bittman
March 2016

 

 

Snow peas supply a good dose of vitamins B and C, as well as potassium and fiber. The tangy vinaigrette compliments the sweetness of the peas perfectly. Serve with Whole-Wheat-Battered Shrimp.

Ingredients

  • 8 radishes, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup chopped scallions
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1 pound snow peas, trimmed
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • Whole-Wheat-Battered Shrimp

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 354
  • Fat per serving 15.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 44mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 646mg
  • Calcium per serving 96mg

How to Make It

Toss radishes and scallions with 1 tablespoon salt in a strainer, and let sit for 15 minutes; rinse and drain. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil; add snow peas. Cook peas until bright green and just tender (2-3 minutes); drain. Fill a large bowl with ice water; plunge peas into ice water, and drain. Combine lime juice, vegetable oil, and ginger in a salad bowl; mix well using a whisk, and add 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Add radishes, scallions, snow peas, and cilantro to bowl with the vinaigrette; toss to coat the vegetables. Serve with Whole-Wheat-Battered Shrimp.

