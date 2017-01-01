Whole-Wheat-Battered Shrimp

Photo: Kana Okada; Stylist: Phillipa Brathwaite
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 5 shrimp and 1 1/4 cups snow pea salad)
Mark Bittman
March 2016

 

 

These fresh shrimp require very little seasoning beyond a pinch of salt and some lemon juice. You can make the whole dish, start to finish, in just 25 minutes! Serve with Snow Pea and Radish Salad With Ginger-Lime Vinaigrette.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 1/2 pounds large shrimp, peeled, tails on (about 20)
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 2 cups whole-wheat flour, divided
  • 2 cups seltzer
  • Lemon wedges for serving
  • Snow Pea and Radish Salad With Ginger-Lime Vinaigrette

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 354
  • Fat per serving 15.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 44mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 646mg
  • Calcium per serving 96mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Season shrimp with pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Put 1/2 cup flour on a plate. Combine remaining 1 1/2 cups flour and seltzer in a bowl; mixture should be lumpy and thin.

Step 2

When the oil is hot, dredge the shrimp lightly in flour, tapping to remove excess; dip the shrimp in seltzer batter. Add shrimp to skillet without crowding (work in batches, using remaining 1 tablespoon oil); cook, turning shrimp once or twice, until lightly browned and cooked through (about 5 minutes total).

Step 3

Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon, and drain on paper towels; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Serve with lemon wedges and snow pea salad.

