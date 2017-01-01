- Calories per serving 530
- Fat per serving 14.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 39g
- Carbohydrate per serving 62g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 66mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 767mg
- Calcium per serving 110mg
New Potatoes With Chipotle Ketchup
This recipe goes with Panko-Crusted Oven-"Fried" Fish
Serve these potatoes as a healthier alternative to french fries. Chipotle seasoning adds a welcome tanginess to the dish. Serve with Panko-Crusted Oven-“Fried” Fish.
How to Make It
Pour boiling water over sun-dried tomatoes, and submerge until softened (about 20 minutes); drain and rinse. Put new potatoes in a large, deep pot; cover with cold water. Add salt; bring to a boil. Continue boiling until potatoes are done (about 20 minutes). Put olive oil in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Add garlic; cook until very soft (about 5 minutes). Let cool slightly, then put in a food processor with the drained tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, and chipotle chile with adobo. Purée until smooth, adding water a little at a time to reach the consistency of ketchup. Drain potatoes well; when cool enough to handle, cut them in half. Serve potatoes with ketchup and Panko-Crusted Oven-"Fried" Fish.