New Potatoes With Chipotle Ketchup

Photo: Kana Okada; Stylist: Phillipa Brathwaite
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 6 ounces fish plus 6 ounces potatoes with ketchup)
Mark Bittman
March 2016

 

 

This recipe goes with Panko-Crusted Oven-"Fried" Fish

Serve these potatoes as a healthier alternative to french fries. Chipotle seasoning adds a welcome tanginess to the dish. Serve with Panko-Crusted Oven-“Fried” Fish.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup boiling water
  • 1 cup sun-dried tomatoes (preferably not packed in oil)
  • 1 1/2 pounds small new potatoes
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 canned chipotle chile with adobo
  • Panko-Crusted Oven-"Fried" Fish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 530
  • Fat per serving 14.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 39g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 62g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 66mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 767mg
  • Calcium per serving 110mg

How to Make It

Pour boiling water over sun-dried tomatoes, and submerge until softened (about 20 minutes); drain and rinse. Put new potatoes in a large, deep pot; cover with cold water. Add salt; bring to a boil. Continue boiling until potatoes are done (about 20 minutes). Put olive oil in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Add garlic; cook until very soft (about 5 minutes). Let cool slightly, then put in a food processor with the drained tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, and chipotle chile with adobo. Purée until smooth, adding water a little at a time to reach the consistency of ketchup. Drain potatoes well; when cool enough to handle, cut them in half. Serve potatoes with ketchup and Panko-Crusted Oven-"Fried" Fish.

