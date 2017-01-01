Cherry Tomato and Corn Salad

Photo: Kana Okada; Stylist: Phillipa Brathwaite
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 crab cakes and about 1 1/4 cups salad)
Mark Bittman
March 2016

 

 

In addition to celery, you can throw in whichever hard vegetables you have in the refrigerator for an added crunch. Serve with Classic Crab Cakes.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 small onion, chopped
  • 1 celery stalk, chopped
  • 4 ears of fresh corn
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil, parsley, cilantro, or dill
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • Classic Crab Cakes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 380
  • Fat per serving 19.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 97mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 1519mg
  • Calcium per serving 93mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Put olive oil in a large skillet over high heat; heat for 2 minutes. Add onion, celery, and kernels of fresh corn. Cook until lightly browned (3-4 minutes). Reduce heat to medium, and add cherry tomatoes; cook for 30 seconds more, and remove from heat. Toss with Dijon mustard and chopped fresh basil, parsley, cilantro, or dill; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Serve with Classic Crab Cakes.

Step 2

Note: Most of the sodium in this meal is from naturally occurring sodium in the crab.

