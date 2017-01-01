- Calories per serving 380
- Fat per serving 19.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 97mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 1519mg
- Calcium per serving 93mg
Classic Crab Cakes
Use whole-grain breadcrumbs to make these lower-cal, guilt-free crab cakes, and serve with a salad. Serve with Cherry Tomato and Corn Salad.
How to Make It
Combine crabmeat, egg, scallions (if using), mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add enough breadcrumbs to bind mixture enough to form into cakes. Refrigerate the mixture until you're ready to cook.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes; add oil, and heat until it shimmers. Shape crab mixture into 8 (1-inch-thick) cakes, using 1/3 cup mixture for each; cook, adjusting heat as necessary and gently turning once, until golden brown on both sides (about 5 minutes per side). Serve 2 crab cakes per plate with lemon wedges and Cherry Tomato and Corn Salad.
Note: Most of the sodium in this meal is from naturally occurring sodium in the crab.