Toasted Farro With Roasted Vegetables and Fennel

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large skillet, toast the farro over medium-high heat. Shake the skillet occasionally, until the farro is aromatic and slightly golden (about 2 minutes).

Step 2 Transfer the toasted farro to a medium saucepan. Cover with 1 inch of water; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, uncovered, until farro is tender (20-25 minutes). Drain farro, and transfer to a large serving platter to cool at room temperature.

Step 3 In a small bowl, combine the reserved roasted bell pepper liquid, vinegar, olive oil, salt, and black pepper; stir well with a whisk. Set the vinaigrette aside.

Step 4 Preheat a grill to medium-high. Grill the zucchini slices until tender (about 2 minutes per side); transfer to platter with the farro.

Step 5 Arrange butter beans and roasted bell peppers over farro; drizzle with vinaigrette.