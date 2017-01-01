Pressed Sandwich with Roasted Eggplant

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Alex Guarnaschelli
March 2016

Eggplant adds a dash of color to your palate–plus a range of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to your diet.

 

Ingredients

  • 2 medium eggplants
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 baguette
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/4 pound mozzarella
  • 2 cups fresh basil leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 481
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 14g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 55g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 18mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 801mg
  • Calcium per serving 251mg

How to Make It

Preheat grill to medium-high. Brush eggplants, cut into 1/2-inch thick rounds, with 4 tablespoons olive oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill eggplant until grill marks form (2-3 minutes); flip, and grill until tender (3-4 minutes more). Remove and drizzle with balsamic vinegar. Cut baguette into 4 pieces; slice each in half. Brush bottoms of baguette evenly with 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon olive oil. Slice mozzarella into 8 slices; layer half of the slices among sandwiches. Top each sandwich with 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, 3-4 slices eggplant, remaining cheese, and baguette tops. Press sandwiches in a panini press or in a large skillet over medium-high heat for 3 minutes per side.

