Mini Whoopie Pies

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 16 servings (serving size: 1 whoopie pie)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

They're heart-healthy! We used unsweetened applesauce and vegetable oil, not vegetable shortening.

You’ll love our slim version of this old-school treat. Applesauce replaces butter and oil to drastically cut back on fat.

 

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • COOKIES:
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled
  • 2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder (not Dutch-processed)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt or table salt
  • 1 cup unsweetened applesauce
  • 1/3 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup agave nectar
  • 1 teaspoon instant espresso powder, dissolved in 1 teaspoon warm water
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • FILLING:
  • 2/3 cup marshmallow crème
  • 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 197
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 21mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 120mg
  • Calcium per serving 12mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To make cookies: Preheat oven to 350°. In a medium bowl, combine flour and next 3 ingredients (through salt); stir well with whisk until there are no lumps. In a separate bowl, combine applesauce and next 6 ingredients (through vanilla); stir well with whisk. Fold dry ingredients into wet ingredients.

Step 2

Using a tablespoon measure, spoon 32 cookies about 2 inches apart on 2 parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Bake, rotating pans halfway through, until the cookies are puffed and set (8-10 minutes). Let sit on hot pans 2 minutes; cool completely on wire rack.

Step 3

To make filling: Combine marshmallow crème and butter in a medium bowl. Beat with a hand mixer at medium-high speed; gradually stir in powdered sugar, then vanilla. Beat at medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. (Note: Makes 3/4 cup filling.)

Step 4

To assemble pies: Sandwich cooled cookies with 3/4 tablespoon filling.

