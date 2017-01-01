Red and Black Fruit Salad

Prep Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 1 cup)
Maggie Ruggiero
March 2016

This sweet fruit salad is a fresh and flavorful favorite for summer.

Pistachios add a crunchy texture and a dose of heart-healthy fats to this refreshing mix.

 

Ingredients

  • 2 red plums, pitted and sliced
  • 1 cup raspberries
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted shelled pistachios, chopped
  • 3 mint leaves, coarsely torn (about 1 tablespoon)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 90
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 23mg

How to Make It

Toss plums, raspberries, and blueberries with sugar, orange juice, and cinnamon; let stand 15 minutes. Serve sprinkled with pistachios and mint.

