Strawberry-Lemon Spread

How to Make It

Step 1 Sprinkle strawberries with 1/2 cup sugar in a heatproof bowl; set aside.

Step 2 Place zest in a medium saucepan, cover with cold water, and bring to a boil. Strain and discard water; set zest aside. Bring 1/2 cup water and remaining sugar to a simmer in saucepan. Add zest, and simmer until mixture is syrupy (about 20 minutes).