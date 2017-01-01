- Calories per serving 185
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 103mg
- Calcium per serving 72mg
Vanilla-Roasted Peach Pie
This healthy peach pie recipe features a crust of crushed graham crackers, a creamy Greek yogurt filling, and a topping of vanilla-scented fresh peach slices.
Use fat-free Greek yogurt to slim this recipe without sacrificing any creaminess of the filling. Peaches add a boost of vitamins A and C.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. In a food processor, pulse crust ingredients until blended; press into a 9-inch pie plate to form crust. Bake until golden (about 10 minutes); set aside on a rack to cool (about 30 minutes). Leave oven on.
Sprinkle the gelatin over 1/2 cup almond milk in a small saucepan; let stand 3 minutes. Heat gently over medium heat just until gelatin dissolves. Mix with remaining almond milk, yogurt, brown sugar, and salt. Split vanilla bean in half lengthwise, scrape out seeds; stir into yogurt mixture, reserving pod. Pour filling into cooled crust and cover; chill at least 2 hours.
While filling cools, increase oven temperature to 425°. Arrange peaches in a medium baking dish. Drizzle with lemon juice and water; sprinkle with sugar, add vanilla pod, and dot with butter. Roast peaches, basting occasionally with their juices, until wedges are tender and glazed (15-20 minutes); cool to room temperature. Arrange peaches on pie; slice pie into 10 pieces, and serve.
Total time does not include 2 hours chilling time.