Pomegranate-Glazed Chicken with Blackberries

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast plus berries)
Maggie Ruggiero
March 2016

Bring some fruity flavor to your chicken with pomegranate glaze and blackberries.

Sweet blackberries dress up basic grilled chicken. Plus, pomegranate juice is packed with disease-fighting antioxidants.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsweetened pomegranate juice
  • 1 tablespoon molasses
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts
  • 1 pint blackberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 322
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 41g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 99mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 125mg
  • Calcium per serving 73mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a medium saucepan, simmer the first 6 ingredients (through crushed red pepper) until reduced by half and just syrupy (15-20 minutes). Reserve 2 tablespoons of sauce for brushing on chicken; cool the remaining sauce slightly, then gently toss with blackberries.

Step 2

Preheat grill to medium-high. Place chicken on grill, and cook 5 minutes per side. Brush chicken with the reserved sauce; grill just until chicken is glazed. Serve with blackberries.

