- Calories per serving 119
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 9mg
Spiced Honeyed Apricots
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Serve over plain Greek yogurt or vanilla frozen yogurt. Any leftover syrup is delicious stirred into iced tea.
Apricots pack a hearty dose of vitamins A and C, as well as a boost of filling fiber. Serve over plain Greek yogurt or vanilla frozen yogurt.
How to Make It
Simmer first 6 ingredients (through star anise) in a medium saucepan until reduced by half (15-20 minutes). Stir in the apricots, and simmer 3 minutes; cool to room temperature (about 1 hour). Remove star anise and cinnamon stick. Add lemon juice to taste.