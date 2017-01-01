- Calories per serving 20
- Fat per serving 0.0g
Yellow Tomato Gazpacho in Cucumber Cups
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Lycopene, found in tomatoes, is an antioxidant thought to help fight disease. Tomatoes also provide vitamin C, folate and potassium.
How to Make It
Place garlic, scallion, tomatoes, and bell peppers in a food processor; pulse until the vegetables are small chopped pieces. Add rice vinegar, kosher salt, and black pepper; chill. Cut cucumbers crosswise into 1-inch pieces; use a melon-baller to make small cups (be careful not to break through bottoms of cucumbers). Spoon gazpacho into cucumber cups; serve.