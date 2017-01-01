Yellow Tomato Gazpacho in Cucumber Cups

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
(serving size: 1 cucumber cup)
Rori Trovato
March 2016

Lycopene, found in tomatoes, is an antioxidant thought to help fight disease. Tomatoes also provide vitamin C, folate and potassium.

 

Ingredients

  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 scallion, white and green parts, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 5 pounds yellow tomatoes, cored and seeded
  • 2 yellow bell peppers, cored, seeded, and cut into chunks
  • 3 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 hothouse cucumbers

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 20
  • Fat per serving 0.0g

How to Make It

Place garlic, scallion, tomatoes, and bell peppers in a food processor; pulse until the vegetables are small chopped pieces. Add rice vinegar, kosher salt, and black pepper; chill. Cut cucumbers crosswise into 1-inch pieces; use a melon-baller to make small cups (be careful not to break through bottoms of cucumbers). Spoon gazpacho into cucumber cups; serve.

