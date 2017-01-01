Mini Nicoise Sandwiches

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
30 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Rori Trovato
March 2016

For a creative twist on the classic Nicoise salad featuring tuna, hard cooked egg, olives, and tomatoes, serve these mini, open-faced sandwiches as appetizers at your next gathering.

Tuna is high in protein, fiber, and good-for-you fats.

 

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds piece of ahi tuna (about 1 inch thick)
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 12-15 grape tomatoes
  • 5-6 hard-cooked eggs
  • 1 (12- x 6-inch) ciabatta loaf
  • Mayonnaise
  • Olive tapenade

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 96
  • Fat per serving 3g

How to Make It

With paper towels, thoroughly dry ahi tuna. Brush with vegetable oil; season with kosher salt and black pepper. Heat a sauté pan until very hot; sear tuna for 1 minute per side. Remove from pan and allow to cool; cut into 30 slices. Thinly slice grape tomatoes to make 30 slices. Thinly slice hard-cooked eggs into 30 slices. Cut ciabatta loaf in half horizontally; cut each half into pieces to yield 30 pieces. Coat squares with mayonnaise; top with tuna, 3 slices of tomato, and a slice of hard-cooked egg. Add a small pinch of olive tapenade.

