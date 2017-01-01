Greek Nachos with Feta

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
About 26 servings (serving size: 2 chips with 2 tablespoons salsa and 1/3 tablespoon yogurt)
Rori Trovato
March 2016

Feta cheese contains a fatty acid that helps you feel full on fewer calories and burn more fat.

 

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds tomatoes, seeded and finely chopped
  • 1/2 small red onion, finely chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 cucumber, seeded and finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 (6.5-ounce) bag pita chips
  • 3/4 cup finely crumbled feta cheese
  • 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 48
  • Fat per serving 2g

How to Make It

Combine tomatoes, red onion, minced garlic, cucumber, and kosher salt. Preheat oven to 375°. Place pita chips on a baking sheet. Top chips with feta cheese, and bake until just melted (5 minutes). Remove from oven; top with tomato-and-cucumber salsa and a dollop of yogurt.

