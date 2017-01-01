Grilled Shrimp with Lime, Orange, and Basil Oil

Yield
30 servings (serving size: 2 shrimp)
March 2016

A 3-ounce serving of shrimp has 14% of your recommended daily amount of iron.

 

Ingredients

  • 2 oranges
  • 2 limes
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 60 medium or large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • Garnishes: additional lime and orange zest

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 19
  • Fat per serving 1g

How to Make It

In a large bowl, combine zest of 2 oranges and 2 limes, olive oil, and chopped fresh basil. Add shrimp, kosher salt, and black pepper; refrigerate for 30 minutes. Remove shrimp from oil; discard oil. Grill shrimp over medium heat until opaque and slightly charred (about 2 minutes per side). Garnish, if desired.

