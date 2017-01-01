Grilled Halibut, Bay Leaf, and Lemon Kebabs

Yield
30 servings (serving size: 1 kebab)
Rori Trovato
March 2016

Halibut is one of the best sources of selenium, a powerful disease-fighting antioxidant.

 

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds halibut filet
  • 6-8 lemons
  • Bamboo skewers
  • 30 fresh small bay leaves
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 45
  • Fat per serving 2g

How to Make It

Cut halibut filet into 30 (1-inch) pieces. Slice lemons crosswise into 30 thin slices. Soak bamboo skewers and bay leaves in water for 1/2 hour. Thread each skewer with 1 bay leaf, 1 piece of halibut, and 1 lemon slice. Brush skewers evenly with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Grill kebabs over medium heat for about 2-3 minutes per side.

