Tandoori Chicken Bites with Mango Chutney

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
(serving size: 2 bites)
Rori Trovato
March 2016

Low-fat yogurt and curry powder make for a flavor-packed marinade that won’t hurt your waistline. Plus, mangos are rich in disease-fighting antioxidants.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups plain low-fat yogurt
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 tablespoons curry powder
  • 3 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 pounds chicken tenders
  • Vegetable oil
  • Cooking spray
  • Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
  • 3 tablespoons mango chutney

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 53
  • Fat per serving 1g

How to Make It

In a large bowl, combine yogurt with minced garlic, curry powder, lime juice, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper; add chicken tenders. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to 4 hours. Oil the grates of a grill; heat to medium-high. Coat tenders with cooking spray before placing on grill. Cook until done (about 2-3 minutes per side); season again with salt and pepper. Remove and cool slightly; cut into bite-size pieces. Serve with mango chutney.

