- Calories per serving 53
- Fat per serving 1g
Tandoori Chicken Bites with Mango Chutney
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Low-fat yogurt and curry powder make for a flavor-packed marinade that won’t hurt your waistline. Plus, mangos are rich in disease-fighting antioxidants.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine yogurt with minced garlic, curry powder, lime juice, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper; add chicken tenders. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to 4 hours. Oil the grates of a grill; heat to medium-high. Coat tenders with cooking spray before placing on grill. Cook until done (about 2-3 minutes per side); season again with salt and pepper. Remove and cool slightly; cut into bite-size pieces. Serve with mango chutney.