Tandoori Chicken Bites with Mango Chutney

In a large bowl, combine yogurt with minced garlic, curry powder, lime juice, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper; add chicken tenders. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to 4 hours. Oil the grates of a grill; heat to medium-high. Coat tenders with cooking spray before placing on grill. Cook until done (about 2-3 minutes per side); season again with salt and pepper. Remove and cool slightly; cut into bite-size pieces. Serve with mango chutney.