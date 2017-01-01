- Calories per serving 20
- Fat per serving 1g
One-Bite Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese and Bacon
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Mixing low-fat yogurt and blue cheese crumbles cuts back drastically on the fat in most store-bought blue cheese dressings.
How to Make It
In a bowl, combine yogurt with blue cheese, kosher salt, and black pepper; mix well. Crumble bacon; set aside. Cut lettuce into quarters; slice small wedges from each quarter. Place wedges on plates or napkins, and top each with a dollop of blue cheese mixture and some crumbled bacon.