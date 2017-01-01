One-Bite Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese and Bacon

Yield
(serving size: 2 wedges)
Rori Trovato
March 2016

Mixing low-fat yogurt and blue cheese crumbles cuts back drastically on the fat in most store-bought blue cheese dressings.

 

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup plain low-fat yogurt
  • 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 slices crispy cooked bacon
  • 1 head iceberg lettuce

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 20
  • Fat per serving 1g

How to Make It

In a bowl, combine yogurt with blue cheese, kosher salt, and black pepper; mix well. Crumble bacon; set aside. Cut lettuce into quarters; slice small wedges from each quarter. Place wedges on plates or napkins, and top each with a dollop of blue cheese mixture and some crumbled bacon.

