- Calories per serving 252
- Fat per serving 13g
Barbecued Spicy Apricot-Glazed Chicken Wings
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Add heat and sweet to these chicken wings by tossing them in a mixture of apricot jam, mustard, and crushed red pepper.
Making your own glaze for these zesty wings cuts back on added salt and sugar in many store-bought barbecue sauces.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°. In a large bowl, combine apricot jam, minced garlic, crushed red pepper, Dijon mustard, and kosher salt. Add chicken wings; toss to coat. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to 4 hours. Line 2 baking sheets with foil; bake chicken wings for 25-30 minutes, turning once, until golden brown and slightly charred.