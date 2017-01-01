- Calories per serving 42
- Fat per serving 2g
Cumin-Spiced Chickpeas
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
A serving of chickpeas boasts 2 grams of Resistant Starch. They're also a great source of fiber, protein, and healthy fats. Cumin adds a toasty flavor and may aid digestion.
How to Make It
Rinse and thoroughly drain garbanzo beans; dry with paper towels. Combine cumin with kosher salt; set aside. Heat about 1 inch vegetable oil in a medium sauté pan. When hot, carefully add a few garbanzo beans to oil; cook until crisp and dark golden brown. Remove beans with a slotted spoon, and place on plate lined with paper towels; sprinkle with cumin-and-salt mixture. Repeat with the remaining beans; serve warm.