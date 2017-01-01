Mint-and-Pea Hummus on Flatbread

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
30 servings (serving size: 1 tablespoon hummus with 1/3 flatbread cracker)
Rori Trovato
March 2016

Hummus is usually made from chickpeas, but this version uses green peas, which are packed with tummy-slimming Resistant Starch. Using whole-grain crackers will add a touch of fiber.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh or frozen green peas
  • 1/3 cup tahini
  • 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves
  • 1 pinch kosher salt
  • 10 flatbread crackers

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 47
  • Fat per serving 2g

How to Make It

Bring 3 inches of water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add peas, and cook until just tender (about 2 minutes); drain and cool slightly. In a food processor, combine cooked peas, tahini, and mint leaves; purée until chunky-smooth. Add a pinch of kosher salt, and serve with flatbread crackers broken into thirds.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up