- Calories per serving 77
- Fat per serving 6g
Salami with Manchego Cheese
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Fava beans and salami add protein to this savory snack. Combined with rich manchego cheese, this bite-size appetizer is more filling than it looks.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Remove outer shells of fresh fava beans. Blanch beans in boiling salted water for 40 seconds; remove and cool. Peel tough skins from beans. Place 1 bean on a decorative toothpick; repeat with remaining beans, and set aside. Cut Manchego cheese into 30 (1-inch) squares, about 1/4-inch thick. Wrap 1 piece of cheese in a piece of salami; secure cheese and salami with prepared toothpick. Serve.