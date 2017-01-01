Salami with Manchego Cheese

Remove outer shells of fresh fava beans. Blanch beans in boiling salted water for 40 seconds; remove and cool. Peel tough skins from beans. Place 1 bean on a decorative toothpick; repeat with remaining beans, and set aside. Cut Manchego cheese into 30 (1-inch) squares, about 1/4-inch thick. Wrap 1 piece of cheese in a piece of salami; secure cheese and salami with prepared toothpick. Serve.