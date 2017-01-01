Cherry Tomato Towers with Goat Cheese Aioli

Yield
30 servings (serving size: 1 tower)
Rori Trovato
March 2016

Juicy tomatoes are rich in vitamins A and C, while savory goat cheese packs protein and calcium.

 

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup goat cheese
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • 3/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 30 large yellow, orange, and red cherry tomatoes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 53
  • Fat per serving 5g

How to Make It

Soften goat cheese in microwave for 15 seconds. Mix with minced garlic, mayonnaise, and kosher salt. Slice cherry tomatoes into thirds (after discarding ends). Stack 3 tomato slices, alternating colors; top each tower with a dollop of goat cheese aioli, and serve.

