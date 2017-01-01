- Calories per serving 53
- Fat per serving 5g
Cherry Tomato Towers with Goat Cheese Aioli
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Juicy tomatoes are rich in vitamins A and C, while savory goat cheese packs protein and calcium.
How to Make It
Soften goat cheese in microwave for 15 seconds. Mix with minced garlic, mayonnaise, and kosher salt. Slice cherry tomatoes into thirds (after discarding ends). Stack 3 tomato slices, alternating colors; top each tower with a dollop of goat cheese aioli, and serve.