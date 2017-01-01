- Calories per serving 142
- Fat per serving 0.0g
Fresh Berry Nectar with Chambord
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are full of anti-inflammatories, which reduce your risk of heart disease and cancer.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. Add honey; slightly smash fruit with the back of a fork. Add vodka and chambord; stir well. (Note: This mixture can be frozen to make the cocktails slushier.) Add pomegranate or mixed-berry juice. Additional fruit and ice may be added to each glass. Serve in a pitcher; do not strain out berries.