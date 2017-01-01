Fresh Berry Nectar with Chambord

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 24 servings (serving size: 4 ounces)
Rori Trovato
March 2016

Blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are full of anti-inflammatories, which reduce your risk of heart disease and cancer.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 pint blueberries
  • 1 pint raspberries
  • 1 pint blackberries
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 2 cups vodka
  • 1/2 cup chambord
  • 2 quarts pomegranate or mixed-berry juice
  • Additional fruit (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 142
  • Fat per serving 0.0g

How to Make It

In a large bowl, combine blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. Add honey; slightly smash fruit with the back of a fork. Add vodka and chambord; stir well. (Note: This mixture can be frozen to make the cocktails slushier.) Add pomegranate or mixed-berry juice. Additional fruit and ice may be added to each glass. Serve in a pitcher; do not strain out berries.

