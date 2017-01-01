Mango Chicken Boats with Macadamia Nuts

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine chicken, mango, celery, green onions, and tarragon in a large bowl.

Step 2 Whisk together lemon juice, crème fraîche, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper. Add to chicken mixture; stir gently to combine.

Step 3 Spoon chicken salad onto endive spears, then sprinkle with macadamia nuts.

Step 4 Top Wine Picks:

Step 5 Dry Creek Vineyard 2009 Wilson Ranch Dry Chenin Blanc (Clarksburg; $12). Honeysuckle and Meyer lemon aromas meet a rush of melon, apple, and citrus, with a tangy, limestone finish.

Step 6 Husch 2010 Chenin Blanc (Mendocino; $11). Shades of the off-dry Chenin we chugged in the '80s, only better, with pretty peach and almond blossoms.