- Calories per serving 36
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 31%
- Protein per serving 1g
- Fat per serving 1.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5.4g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Sodium per serving 11mg
- Cholesterol per serving 1.3mg
Apricots with Basil-Goat Cheese and Almonds
Fresh goat cheese, deeply flavorful Blenheim apricots (tangier and sweeter than Turkish apricots) and stubby, rich Marcona almonds are worth using here, because in a recipe this simple, the flavors are really noticeable.
Munch on these for a shot of calcium. Plus, they're easy to make! Reminder: Marcona almonds are known for their sweetness and richness. Though they're slightly higher in fat and calories than regular almonds, it's worth it to use them in recipes like this one, where the flavor and texture of the nut are so important!
How to Make It
Mix together cheese, 2 tsp. milk, and basil with a wooden spoon until spreadable. Thin with more milk if necessary.
Spread a heaping 1/4 tsp. cheese on each apricot and top each with an almond. Drizzle with honey.
*Find dried Blenheims and Spanish Marcona almonds (or California-grown Marchini, which are similar) at well-stocked grocery stores, or order Blenheims from B&R Farms (brfarms.com) and Marchini from J. Marchini Farms (marchinialmond.com).
Make ahead: 1 day ahead. Bring to room temperature, and drizzle with honey before serving.