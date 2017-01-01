- Calories per serving 359
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 62g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 68mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 223mg
- Calcium per serving 43mg
Mocha Coffee Cake with Espresso Glaze
This recipe makes a rich, moist cake. It tastes even better the next day.
Caffeine may help protect brain cells from the damage that causes Parkinson’s, dementia, and Alzheimer’s. And the antioxidants in coffee could help prevent liver disease.
How to Make It
Heat oven to 350° with rack in the center. Lightly coat a 12-cup Bundt pan with baking spray; set aside.
To make cake: Combine flour, baking powder, salt, and cocoa powder in a medium bowl, whisking well; set aside. Place butter in a separate bowl; beat with an electric mixer at medium-low speed, until soft and creamy. Add sugar; beat well. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually beat in flour mixture, alternating with sour cream first, then coffee. Stir well with rubber spatula; scrape any batter at the bottom to combine.
Spoon batter into prepared pan, spreading evenly. Bake until knife tip inserted in the middle comes out clean (45-55 minutes); let cool.
To make sugared coffee beans: Sprinkle some superfine sugar onto a sheet of wax paper. Dip 1 coffee bean into honey, transfer wet bean to wax paper, and sprinkle with superfine sugar. Continue with the remaining coffee beans; let dry.
To make glaze: Combine powdered sugar, espresso powder mixture, and liqueur (if desired) in a medium bowl; stir well with a fork until smooth. Transfer cooled cake to a serving platter. Drizzle glaze generously over cake; decorate with sugared coffee beans.