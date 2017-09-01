- Calories per serving 357
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 34g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 76mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 588mg
- Calcium per serving 108mg
Fish Tacos with Cabbage-Carrot Slaw and Spicy Crema
Lighten up your regular fish taco by using tilapia. It’s a low-fat fish with essential minerals like phosphorus, which is necessary for bone health. By broiling the tilapia, you’ll avoid the extra fat and calories that you’d get from a fish that’s been deep-fried. The slaw adds a crunch to your taco, and the crema tops it off with a low-calorie, spicy kick. Watch as we make fish tacos with carrot-cabbage slaw and spicy crema.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler with rack 3 inches from heat. To make crema: Combine the sour cream and adobo sauce in a small bowl, whisking well; set aside and allow flavors to meld. Meanwhile, combine jicama, cabbage, carrots, cilantro leaves, lime juice and zest, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and 1/4 teaspoon each of salt and pepper in a medium bowl; toss well. Chill until ready to use.
Place the fish in a broiler pan; brush with remaining teaspoon olive oil. Sprinkle with the chili powder, paprika, cumin, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Broil until the fish is cooked through and slightly charred around edges (6-8 minutes). Remove fish from oven; flake with a fork.
Place about 1/4 cup slaw on each tortilla; top with 1/4 cup cooked fish. Top each taco with about 1 tablespoon crema; serve with lime wedges.