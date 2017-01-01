Beef Empanadas

Photo: Kana Okada; Stylist: Phillipa Brathwaite
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 empanada)
Adeena Sussman
March 2016

The ground sirloin in these beef empanadas proves that red meat can be lean. Herbs and spices give it a flavorful kick without adding sodium or calories.

 

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 small onion, minced (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3/4 pound lean ground sirloin
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1/4 cup raisins
  • 1/4 cup sliced pitted green olives (about 3 ounces)
  • 4 hard-cooked large eggs
  • 8 frozen empanada pasta discs, defrosted (such as Goya)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 284
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 128mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 532mg
  • Calcium per serving 36mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook until soft (5-6 minutes), stirring occasionally. Add garlic; cook an additional minute. Add sirloin; cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon or spatula, until browned (about 4 minutes). Add cumin and next 5 ingredients (through cayenne); stirring well. Add tomato paste; cook 2 minutes, stirring well. Add tomatoes, raisins, and olives; cook until liquid is absorbed (2-3 minutes), stirring well.

Step 2

Remove from heat; cool slightly (about 10 minutes). Remove and discard yolks from 2 hard-cooked eggs; chop whites and remaining eggs. Add eggs to empanada filling, stirring gently.

Step 3

Place 1 empanada disc between 2 pieces of wax paper; roll out slightly to 7 inches. Place 1/3 cup filling in center of each empanada. Moisten edges; fold empanada over filling, and tightly crimp with a fork. Repeat with remaining empanadas. Transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet; bake until browned (12-15 minutes).

