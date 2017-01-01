Beef Empanadas

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook until soft (5-6 minutes), stirring occasionally. Add garlic; cook an additional minute. Add sirloin; cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon or spatula, until browned (about 4 minutes). Add cumin and next 5 ingredients (through cayenne); stirring well. Add tomato paste; cook 2 minutes, stirring well. Add tomatoes, raisins, and olives; cook until liquid is absorbed (2-3 minutes), stirring well.