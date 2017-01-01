- Calories per serving 177
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 24mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 680mg
- Calcium per serving 77mg
Cobb Salad Lettuce Wraps
Consider this lettuce wrap a healthy turkey BLT. Avocado and bleu cheese make the meal naturally creamy and flavorful.
How to Make It
Combine mayonnaise, vinegar, and pepper; set aside.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; coat pan with cooking spray. Cook bacon until crisp (5-6 minutes), stirring occasionally. Remove bacon from skillet; pat with paper towels.
Carefully separate 8 large leaves from lettuce head (do not tear) to use as wraps; reserve remaining lettuce for another use. Place 1 lettuce leaf inside another to create 4 (2-layered) wraps; fill with about 1/4 cup turkey breast, 1/4 of the cubed tomato (about 1/4 cup), 1/4 cup cubed avocado, and 2 tablespoons diced onion. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon reserved dressing; top with 1/4 of the crisped bacon and 2 teaspoons crumbled blue cheese.