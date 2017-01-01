Cobb Salad Lettuce Wraps

Step 3

Carefully separate 8 large leaves from lettuce head (do not tear) to use as wraps; reserve remaining lettuce for another use. Place 1 lettuce leaf inside another to create 4 (2-layered) wraps; fill with about 1/4 cup turkey breast, 1/4 of the cubed tomato (about 1/4 cup), 1/4 cup cubed avocado, and 2 tablespoons diced onion. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon reserved dressing; top with 1/4 of the crisped bacon and 2 teaspoons crumbled blue cheese.