Cobb Salad Lettuce Wraps

Photo: Kana Okada; Stylist: Phillipa Brathwaite
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 wrap)
Adeena Sussman
March 2016

Consider this lettuce wrap a healthy turkey BLT. Avocado and bleu cheese make the meal naturally creamy and flavorful.

 

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 slices (2 ounces) Canadian bacon, diced
  • 1 head iceberg lettuce, outer leaves removed and discarded
  • 4 ounces smoked deli turkey breast slices, sliced into bite-size pieces
  • 1 large beefsteak tomato (about 3/4 pound), cored and cubed
  • 1/2 large peeled avocado, pitted and cubed
  • 1/2 small red onion, finely diced
  • 8 teaspoons crumbled blue cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 177
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 24mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 680mg
  • Calcium per serving 77mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine mayonnaise, vinegar, and pepper; set aside.

Step 2

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; coat pan with cooking spray. Cook bacon until crisp (5-6 minutes), stirring occasionally. Remove bacon from skillet; pat with paper towels.

Step 3

Carefully separate 8 large leaves from lettuce head (do not tear) to use as wraps; reserve remaining lettuce for another use. Place 1 lettuce leaf inside another to create 4 (2-layered) wraps; fill with about 1/4 cup turkey breast, 1/4 of the cubed tomato (about 1/4 cup), 1/4 cup cubed avocado, and 2 tablespoons diced onion. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon reserved dressing; top with 1/4 of the crisped bacon and 2 teaspoons crumbled blue cheese.

