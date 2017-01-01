- Calories per serving 184
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 482mg
- Calcium per serving 121mg
Artichoke, Edamame, and Asparagus Salad
Shelled edamame are very low in calories and fat, but packed with protein and fiber. Plus, artichokes and asparagus are rich in antioxidants. Toss in light citrus dressing for a little zest.
How to Make It
Rub the inside of a large salad bowl with cut sides of garlic clove; discard garlic.
Add oil, lemon juice, oregano, salt, and pepper to bowl; whisk well. Add artichokes, tossing gently; let stand at room temperature.
Meanwhile, place edamame in a large pot of boiling salted water; cook 2 minutes. Add asparagus; cook until asparagus and edamame are crisp-tender (about 3 minutes). Rinse under cold water, drain well, and blot dry with paper towels.
Add asparagus and edamame to artichoke mixture; toss. Transfer to 4 individual plates. Arrange shaved Parmesan over each salad. Serve.