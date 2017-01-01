Broccoli with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Pine Nuts

Photo: Kana Okada
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Annie Somerville
March 2016

Broccoli is packed with fiber, helping you fill up on fewer calories. Pine nuts harbor heart-healthy fatty acids that reduce hunger and burn belly fat.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 head broccoli
  • 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons sliced sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1 tablespoon toasted pine nuts
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 teaspoon Champagne vinegar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 129
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 519mg
  • Calcium per serving 20mg

How to Make It

Cut broccoli into 1 1/2-inch florets. Peel stems, cut in half lengthwise, and cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices on the diagonal. Combine balsamic vinegar, garlic, olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a bowl, whisking well. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt to a pot of boiling water. Add broccoli stems to pot and cook for 2 minutes. Add broccoli florets to pot and cook for another minute, or until bright green. Rinse and drain. Combine the broccoli, sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, and balsamic mixture; toss well. Sprinkle 1/4 teaspoon each of salt and pepper on salad; drizzle with Champagne vinegar.

