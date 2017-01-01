Toasts with Fennel and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Photo: Kana Okada
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 toast, 2 tablespoons goat cheese, 2 tablespoons tomatoes, and 1/3 cup fennel)
David Myers
March 2016

Fennel, a natural breath freshener, is also a great source of potassium, which can help prevent muscle cramping.

 

Ingredients

  • 1/2 small fennel bulb, peeled and shaved very thin
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 4 (1/2-inch-thick) slices crusty bread
  • 1/2 cup herbed goat cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup julienne cut sun-dried tomatoes
  • Chopped fennel fronds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 225
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 585mg
  • Calcium per serving 77mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 350°. Combine 1 peeled and shaved fennel bulb, salt, freshly ground black pepper, and 2 teaspoons olive oil. Brush an additional 2 teaspoons olive oil evenly over bread slices; place on a cookie sheet. Toast in oven until lightly crisp and browned (10-12 minutes). Spread 2 tablespoons softened, herbed goat cheese evenly over each bread slice; top with 1/3 cup fennel slices, 2 tablespoons julienne cut sun-dried tomatoes, and a few chopped fennel fronds.

