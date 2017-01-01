Artichoke-Parmesan Stuffed Tilapia

Preheat oven to 375°. Sprinkle salt and pepper over both sides of tilapia fillets; set aside. Combine artichokes, bread cubes, Parmesan cheese, and oregano in a medium bowl; mix well. Brush each fillet with 1/2 teaspoon olive oil; top with 1/4 of the artichoke mixture. Bake until fish pulls apart easily with a fork (about 15 minutes). Sprinkle each serving with 1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley just before serving.