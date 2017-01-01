Artichoke-Parmesan Stuffed Tilapia

Photo: Andrew McCaul; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates & Associates
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 fillet)
Robin Miller
March 2016

Tilapia is a prime source of lean protein and B vitamins. Plus, artichokes add heart-healthy folate and potassium to the plate.

 

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 thin (5-ounce) tilapia fillets
  • 1 (6-ounce) jar water-packed marinated artichokes, drained and chopped
  • 1 slice whole-grain bread, cubed
  • 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 4 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 241
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 40g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 82mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 265mg
  • Calcium per serving 45mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 375°. Sprinkle salt and pepper over both sides of tilapia fillets; set aside. Combine artichokes, bread cubes, Parmesan cheese, and oregano in a medium bowl; mix well. Brush each fillet with 1/2 teaspoon olive oil; top with 1/4 of the artichoke mixture. Bake until fish pulls apart easily with a fork (about 15 minutes). Sprinkle each serving with 1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley just before serving.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up