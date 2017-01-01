- Calories per serving 156
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 30mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 448mg
- Calcium per serving 117mg
Artichoke Dip a la Veracruzana
Photo: Andrew McCaul; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates & Associates
Compared to cheese made from cow's milk, goat cheese has less calories and fat, but is still a great source of bone-preserving calcium. Mix with artichokes, green olives, and sun-dried tomatoes for a healthy, yet satisfying snack.
How to Make It
Place artichokes and goat cheese in a food processor; process until smooth. Scoop into a bowl; add 3 tablespoons chopped sun-dried tomatoes, chopped green olives, diced pickled jalapeño peppers, 2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley, and sea salt, stirring well. Garnish with 2 teaspoons chopped sun-dried tomatoes and 1 teaspoon parsley; serve with your favorite crackers.