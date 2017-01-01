Artichoke Dip a la Veracruzana

Photo: Andrew McCaul; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates & Associates
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1/4 cup dip)
Rick Bayless
March 2016

Compared to cheese made from cow's milk, goat cheese has less calories and fat, but is still a great source of bone-preserving calcium. Mix with artichokes, green olives, and sun-dried tomatoes for a healthy, yet satisfying snack.

 

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1 (6-ounce) jar water-packed marinated artichokes, undrained
  • 8 ounces fresh goat cheese
  • 3 tablespoons chopped ultramoist recipe-ready sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1 tablespoon chopped green olives
  • 1 tablespoon diced pickled jalapeño peppers
  • 2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • Garnish: 2 teaspoons chopped sun-dried tomatoes and 1 teaspoon parsley
  • Crackers

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 156
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 30mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 448mg
  • Calcium per serving 117mg

How to Make It

Place artichokes and goat cheese in a food processor; process until smooth. Scoop into a bowl; add 3 tablespoons chopped sun-dried tomatoes, chopped green olives, diced pickled jalapeño peppers, 2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley, and sea salt, stirring well. Garnish with 2 teaspoons chopped sun-dried tomatoes and 1 teaspoon parsley; serve with your favorite crackers.

