Oven-Fried Parmesan-Crusted Chicken

Photo: Andrew McCaul; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates & Associates
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
40 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 pieces of chicken)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Make a low-fat version of fried chicken by dipping the chicken in a yogurt-mustard mixture and coating it in a mixture of whole wheat breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese.

Making your own whole-wheat breadcrumbs nets you 6 grams of healthy fiber. Using egg whites and yogurt for batter also lowers the calorie and cholesterol count of this tasty comfort food.

Ingredients

  • 4 slices whole-wheat bread
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3/4 teaspoon regular or smoked paprika
  • 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 cup plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt
  • 2 large egg whites, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 skinless boneless chicken breast halves (1 pound), each halved crosswise
  • 2 skinless boneless chicken thighs (about 1/3 pound)
  • 2 small chicken drumsticks (about 1/2 pound), skinned
  • Lemon wedges and parsley for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 470
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 53g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 119mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 488mg
  • Calcium per serving 75mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Place bread in a food processor; pulse 10 times or until coarse crumbs form. Spread breadcrumbs in a single layer on a shallow baking pan lined with parchment paper. Bake in middle of oven until one shade darker (about 5 minutes), stirring once. Using parchment paper, pour breadcrumbs into a shallow bowl to cool. Reline baking pan with paper, and lightly coat paper with cooking spray; set aside to use for chicken. Once breadcrumbs are cool, add Parmesan, salt, pepper, paprika, and garlic powder.

Step 2

Combine yogurt, egg whites, and mustard in a shallow bowl, whisking well; set aside.

Step 3

Pat chicken dry. Dip chicken into yogurt mixture to coat, letting some excess drip off; coat both sides of chicken in breadcrumb mixture, patting to adhere.

Step 4

Arrange coated chicken in a single layer on prepared baking pan; lightly coat tops of chicken with cooking spray. Bake in middle of oven until cooked through (35-40 minutes). Arrange on a platter with lemon wedges and parsley.

