Poached Salmon and Watercress Salad with Dill-Yogurt Dressing

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 cups salad, 6 ounces salmon, and 2 tablespoons dressing)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

This simple salad is a delicious choice for a quick and easy weeknight meal. The salmon and dill-yogurt dressing pair perfectly together.

Nutritional powerhouse salmon is rich in protein, heart-helping omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D. This salad is light and refreshing, and doesn’t skimp on zesty flavor.

 

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1 celery stalk, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 bunch scallions, greens sliced into 1/2-inch pieces, whites left whole, divided
  • 1 lemon, halved: cut half into slices, zest and juice remaining half (1/2 teaspoon zest, 1 tablespoon juice), divided
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets, skinned (about 2 inches thick)
  • 1/2 cup plain low-fat yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill plus 1/2 cup fronds, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated fresh horseradish
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 bunches watercress, thick stems removed (about 8 cups)
  • 1 cup sugar snap peas, thinly sliced crosswise (3 ounces)
  • 1 small bunch radishes, sliced (1 1/2 cups)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 357
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 43g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 109mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 432mg
  • Calcium per serving 206mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Fill a high-sided skillet or large pot with 6 cups water; add celery, scallion whites, and lemon slices to pot. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Bring to a boil over high heat; cover, reduce heat, and simmer. Cook until fragrant (8-10 minutes). Add salmon (water should just cover fillets) to pot; cover and gently simmer until fish is opaque (5-8 minutes). With tongs or a fish spatula, remove salmon from broth; set aside on a cutting board to cool.

Step 2

While fish is poaching, make the dressing: In a medium bowl, combine yogurt, chopped dill, horseradish, lemon zest, lemon juice, oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, whisking well. Arrange watercress, snap peas, radishes, and dill fronds on 4 plates; top with salmon, and sprinkle with scallion greens. Drizzle with dressing; serve.

