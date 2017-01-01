Orzo with Shrimp and Tiny Peas

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a large saucepan over high heat. Add broth to pan; bring to a boil. Stir in orzo; reduce heat, and simmer, partially covered, until pasta is al dente and most of the liquid is absorbed (about 10 minutes), stirring occasionally.

Step 2 Heat butter in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat; stir in shallot and zest. Cook until shallot is softened (about 3 minutes), stirring frequently. Add peas; cook until peas are bright green (about 2 minutes), stirring occasionally. Remove skillet from heat; stir in lemon juice, chopped tarragon, salt, and pepper. Transfer pea mixture to a plate.