Orzo with Shrimp and Tiny Peas

Photo: Andrew McCaul; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates & Associates
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

This quick dinner gives you a whopping 40 grams of protein. Shrimp is also low in calories and saturated fat, and high in heart-healthy vitamin B12 and vitamin D.

 

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups lower-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup uncooked orzo (rice-shaped pasta)
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 large shallot, finely chopped
  • Zest of 1 lemon plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, divided
  • 2 cups frozen petite green peas, thawed
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon leaves
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound frozen cooked shrimp, thawed, drained, and patted dry
  • 1/2 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • Tarragon leaves (optional)
  • Lemon zest, thinly sliced (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 442
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 40g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 245mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Sodium per serving 574mg
  • Calcium per serving 193mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a large saucepan over high heat. Add broth to pan; bring to a boil. Stir in orzo; reduce heat, and simmer, partially covered, until pasta is al dente and most of the liquid is absorbed (about 10 minutes), stirring occasionally.

Step 2

Heat butter in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat; stir in shallot and zest. Cook until shallot is softened (about 3 minutes), stirring frequently. Add peas; cook until peas are bright green (about 2 minutes), stirring occasionally. Remove skillet from heat; stir in lemon juice, chopped tarragon, salt, and pepper. Transfer pea mixture to a plate.

Step 3

Add shrimp and orzo to skillet; cook until heated through (about 4 minutes), stirring frequently. Add Parmesan to pan; stir until creamy. Stir in pea mixture. Transfer to 4 bowls, and garnish with tarragon leaves and thinly sliced lemon zest, if desired. Serve immediately.

