Farfalle with Zucchini and White Beans

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Zucchini and bell peppers have very few calories but tons of vitamins. White beans add fiber and olive oil packs heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces uncooked farfalle (bow tie pasta)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 small zucchini (about 6 ounces), cut diagonally into 1/4-inch slices then stacked and cut into 1/4-inch-thick strips
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 small orange bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1/4-inch cubes
  • 1/2 cup canned small white beans, rinsed and drained
  • 24 small curls Parmesan cheese removed with a vegetable peeler (1 1/2 ounces)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 317
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 345mg
  • Calcium per serving 163mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain, and set aside.

Step 2

Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in zucchini, salt, and pepper; cook until the zucchini begins to soften (2-3 minutes), stirring frequently. Stir in the bell pepper and beans; cook until bell pepper is softened (about 2 minutes), stirring frequently.

Step 3

Add pasta to skillet; cook until heated through (about 2 minutes), stirring constantly. Transfer the pasta to bowls; top with Parmesan curls. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up